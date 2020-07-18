OVERNIGHT: Units from a dozen agencies respond to 2-alarm fire in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD (ABC4 News) – Multiple fire agencies deployed units to get a fire under control in Clearfield early Saturday morning.

According to a post from North Davis Fire District, the fire broke out near 611 South 1000 West– the same address as packaging company, World Wide Packaging & Crating of Utah.

According to the website of World Wide Packaging & Crating of Utah, they provided “pallets, skids, and wooden crates for customers throughout Ogden and the entire Salt Lake City area.”

North Davis credited the work of nearly a dozen other agencies for mitigating the fire and controlling the scene: Clinton Fire Dept., Syracuse Fire Dept., Layton City Fire Dept., Hill Air Force Base Fire, Roy Fire Dept., Weber Fire District, South Ogden Fire Dept., DCSO, Clearfield Police Dept. and Public Works.

Even after the fire was under control, North Davis Fire District warned residents that the fire was still an active scene and to watch for emergency vehicles while their crews continued working.

A multiple-alarm, such as a 2-alarm, is used by fire departments to gauge the seriousness of a fire and connotate the level of response necessary to mitigate the threat. The higher the alarm, the more dangerous the fire and the greater response that is necessary.

Multiple people captured photographs of the towering smoke and flames from a distance, then shared by North Davis Fire District.

Celeste Moon Newhall was credited with a photograph showing the red-hot blaze glowing against the backdrop of the night sky.

2-Alarm fire in Clearfield glowed red against a dark sky, early Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 (photograph: Celeste Moon Newhall)

A photograph credited to Rebecca Rogers Reimann showed the pillar of smoke rising up from the flames.

Smoke and flames towered above a 2-alarm fire in Clearfield early Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 (photograph: Rebecca Rogers Reimann)

North Davis Fire District also thanked the units from the various responding agencies for their “mutual aid.”

North Davis Fire District provides West Point, Clearfield and Sunset cities with emergency fire and medical service.

ABC4 News is still gathering information on this story and will update this article as more details come in.

