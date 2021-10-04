Overdue hiker found dead after 13-hour search in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – An overdue hiker was found dead in Big Cottonwood Canyon early Monday morning, after a 13-hour search.

The hiker was part of a pair that had gone hiking towards Lake Blanche with hopes of reaching Sundial Peak.

After making it to the lake, one of the hikers wasn’t feeling well and decided to turn back around, while the other hiker continued the expedition, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

After not hearing from the partner who continued the hike, the other partner hiked out to get cell phone reception and call for help.

Helicopters from both the Search and Rescue team, Life Flight, and Department of Public Safety were called to help in the search.

Searching the area above the lake in the dark proved to be difficult so crews sent most of their members home for the night and restarted the search at dawn.

The first ground team continued up overnight, making it to the base of Sundial Peak and discovered the hiker at the bottom of a 200′ cliff.

The Department of Public Safety Helicopter arrived in the morning to assist with bringing the hiker and the teams back to the trailhead.

The SAR team sent their condolences to the hiker’s companion and family in a Facebook post.