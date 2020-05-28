Over 75 million paid out in Utah unemployment last week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In one week, the State of Utah paid out over 75 million dollars in total unemployment claims last week.

For the week of May 17-23, the number of new claims was 5,455 and 97,570 weekly claims filed. $26,427,924 in traditional unemployment benefits and $48,804,420 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out to claimants, as well as $760,779 in federally funded extended benefit payments, for a total of $75,993,123 in unemployment benefits for the week.

There were a total of 2,278 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

“We have now received the same amount of claims in the last ten weeks that were filed over the

previous three years, while successfully standing up all the federal stimulus benefits made

available by the CARES Act,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for

the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “I can’t say enough about the staff and how hard

they have worked to provide this critical benefit to those who desperately needed it.”

9,772 individuals ended their claims compared to 6,583 from the week before.

The three industries with the highest percentage of claims:

Office and Administrative Support (15%)

Sales and Related Occupations (9%)

Management Occupations (8.7%)

The five counties in Utah with the highest number of new unemployment insurance claims were:

Salt Lake (40%)

Utah (15%)

Davis (8.4%)

Weber (7.7%)

Washington (3.5%)

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit

jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers

returning to work.