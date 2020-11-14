Over 50,000 Chevy vehicles recalled in US for fire risk

A woman looks at a Chevrolet Bolt before attending a winter luncheon with Mary T. Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors Company in Washington, DC on February 28, 2017. / AFP / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – Over 50,000 Chevrolet Bolts are being recalled in the United States due to the potential for a fire, even if they are turned off, parked, and disconnected.

GM has recalled 50,932 Chevrolet Bolts of the model years 2017-2019 in the U.S. for the potential of an unattended fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the back seat’s bottom cushion. The automaker announced that 68,667 vehicles are under recall globally.

The vehicle’s affected cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite internally, which could spread to the rest of the vehicle and cause a structure fire if parked inside a garage or home.

According to the NHTSA, these vehicles can catch fire even if they are turned off, parked, and disconnected from a charging unit. NHTSA has confirmed five fires and two injuries.

One of the confirmed fires spread from the vehicle and ignited a home.

