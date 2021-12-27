Over 160 people evacuated off chairlift at Deer Valley

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – According to Deer Valley, the Carpenter Express Chairlift stopped working at 2:38 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

When the Deer Valley mountains operation team was unable to get the lift moving again, it started evacuating people at 3:15 p.m.

Jamie Schapiro, who has been skiing at Deer Valley for 30 years, says he watched ski patrol climb the poles on the lift to rescue people.

“They would station themselves and hang sort of a safety line and they would take ropes and throw them up on the passengers of the lift and we basically watched them slide down,” says Schapiro.

A total of 167 skiers were evacuated off the lifts by 5:20 p.m.

“It’s one of those things, I don’t think anybody would want to be up there when it happens, it’s sort of a nightmare to think a lift would break, but it definitely seems like they handled it really well, and I just hope the best for people who were up there for many hours,” says Schapiro.

Deer Valley’s Lift Maintenance Team is onsite through the night to make repairs and will resume operations of the Carpenter Express chairlift tomorrow.

Those who were stuck on the lift received a gift card and a refund for their day passes. Those with an IKON pass got an additional day of skiing along with the gift card.