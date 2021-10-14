Over $12,000 raised for 4 Utah non-profits in one day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Four Utah non-profits received a generous donation Thursday from a massive one day of service event that was held back in July.

The Utah School for the Deaf and Blind, YWCA Utah, Maliheh Free Clinic, and the Millcreek Promise Program all received a combined donation of $12,500 that was collected during the annual Canyon Rim Cares event.

Tours of each facility were given and each organization was presented with their check for the funds raised during a catered lunch at Millcreek City Hall.

A video tour of a classroom in the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind

Back in July, over 500 volunteers showed up to the one-day of service event, which featured both in-person service projects and online or drop-of donations.