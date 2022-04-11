WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to a massive new system of hiking and biking trails coming to Utah.

Salt Lake County and Rio Tinto have partnered to bring 17 acres of new land to Butterfield Canyon, located in the Oquirrh Mountains just southwest of West Jordan.

The lease agreement was approved by the Salt Lake County Council earlier this month. Officials say the partnership will introduce a network of multi-use trails while improving access to Rose, Yellow Fork, and Butterfield canyons.

“We are moving quickly and deliberately with many partners to make hiking, biking, and other recreation on our west bench trails a reality,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “Collaborative efforts, a first of its kind for outdoor recreation, will provide residents and guests an enhanced outdoor experience in the southwest region of the county.”

Previously, the newly acquired space was closed to public access. Around 12 miles of new trails will now be built in that area for the public to enjoy.

Officials are also hoping these new trails will encourage folks to explore outside in the southwest region of the county.

In late March, Salt Lake County acquired 94 acres of open space in Butterfield Canyon.

The new acquisition will be developed for multi-recreational use and a brand-new dedicated trailhead. An acquisition of 50 acres will serve as a trailhead to this system of trails.

“One of Utah’s greatest resources is its natural outdoor spaces and Salt Lake County remains committed to investing in and preserving trails and open space,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “These 2,500 acres of new open space will improve residents’ access to trails and outdoor recreation in the southwest part of the county, and we are not done. We are actively seeking new ways to preserve natural open spaces countywide for future generations.”

The county spent $2.5 million in purchasing funds for this new piece of land.

“We’ve been saving and preserving land and with this funding and property acquisition we will now have improved public access to this incredible natural space,” said Martin Jensen, Director of Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation. “These trails will be open to multiple users and will enhance access to area the County has preserved for the past 15 years.”

To check out Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation’s master plans, click here.