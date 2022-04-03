UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu.

The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak.

The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak features a brown sugar, honey, garlic, and spice marinade as well as a perfect caramelized char.

The dish comes with your choice of two freshly made sides, and goes for roughly 26.49, though prices may vary.

