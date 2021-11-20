Marchers seek justice for slain local DJ Gaby Ramos and missing POC

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Marchers gathered on Saturday to demand justice for Gaby Ramos, a Taylorsville radio DJ who was murdered by her boyfriend in October.

The march, called “Don’t Forget Gaby Ramos,” aims to ensure authorities and media do not forget Ramos’ case. The march aims to raise awareness about the lack of media coverage that missing people of color often receive. Attendees gathered in-person as well as via webchat with speakers presenting in both English and Spanish.

“We are here to raise our voices to make sure cases like Gaby Ramos does not disappear,” says an event speaker. “How many times will stories of women of color continue to be sidelined, as if they don’t matter as much?”

Ramos was shot multiple times in her home by 34-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea. Burciaga-Perea has been on the run since the homicide, with authorities believing he has fled to Mexico. Ramos leaves behind a young daughter. Her family has been pleading with authorities to find her killer.

“We’re not taking away from cases like Gabby Petito’s, but we deserve the same energy and the same exposure as cases like hers,” says an event speaker. “We just want everyone to be equal and to be included. That is why we are here today. We have not forgotten Gaby Ramos. She deserves justice.”

An event speaker is hoping to create a “Gaby Alert,” similar to an AMBER Alert, but would alert the public of a wanted domestic violence suspect. Organizers are hopeful the idea could bring justice to victims of domestic violence sooner.

“I’m very mad, that could’ve been me,” says a speaker. “We matter, our lives matter.”

Gatherers can be seen chanting, “Justice for Gabby,” and “Justicia para Gaby,” during the march in unison.

An arrest warrant for homicide has been issued for Burciaga-Perea. Taylorsville Police say Burciaga-Perea was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, and brown shoes with white soles. His vehicle is described as a 2000 Chevy full-size extended cab pickup truck with the Utah license plate “U405MN.”

Anyone with information regarding Burciaga-Perea is urged to call Taylorsville Police at (801) 840-4000 and reference case “Taylorsville PD TY21-13472.

UPDATE: Taylorsville Police have secured an arrest warrant for homicide for Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 34, whom police are seeking in the death of 38-year-old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla. The warrant was issued today by the Third District Court. — TVPDUtah (@TVPDUtah) October 20, 2021

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.