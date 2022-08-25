(ABC4) – Oscar Mayer, whose name has become known across America, probably didn’t see this one coming when he opened up his very first frank shop in 1883.

On August 25, the quality meats company famous for its Weinermobile announced the newest addition to the product line: Cold Dogs! According to company representatives, an Oscar Mayer Cold Dog is a hot dog-flavored frozen popsicle.

The idea for the Cold Dog was prompted nearly two months ago on June 28 when the company proposed the idea to their Instagram audience, asking whether they think it would be “a stupid snack or a genius dessert?” Though the post’s comment section delivered mixed messages, the company went ahead and decided themselves that the savory treat would be a hit.

Though the pops aren’t yet available in Utah, they’re up for purchase at PopBar shops in Long Beach, New Orleans, and New York City.