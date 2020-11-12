Orion Jr. High moves to online learning due to COVID-19

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Orion Jr. High School will be moving to online learning for the next 2 weeks due to COVID-19 exposure at the school.

The school made the announcement in a news release Thursday evening.

According to a release sent out by the school, nearly 250 students, faculty and staff members currently under quarantine.

The school also says that “numerous” teachers and other staff members are in isolation after testing positive for the virus over the last 2 weeks.

The school will enter a “soft closure” period starting Friday, November 13th. No classes will be held that day in order to allow teachers time to prepare for the transition to online instruction, the school said.

Online instruction will begin for students on Monday, November 16 with in-person classes resuming on Monday, November 23.

All extracurricular activities at the school will be suspended until Monday, November 23 in accordance with Governor Hebert’s COVID-19 mandates.

Orion Jr. High is the 5th school in the Weber School District to move to online learning due to COVID-19.

“We will continue to work closely with officials from the Weber-Morgan Health Department in monitoring this situation and making any necessary adjustments. We would also like to remind everyone to please be vigilant in following current health guidelines, including the Governor’s new mandates,” the school said in a release.

