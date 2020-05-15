Organizations donate 40,000 masks to keep essential water workers safe

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Water and Wastewater Agency Response Network chose Central Utah Water Conservancy District as one of five distribution sites to hand out 40,000 cloth masks to water operators, according to a release.

Frontline water workers through Utah and Wasatch counties should schedule an appointment to pick up masks beginning on Monday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Additional distribution times will be announced before June 5 or while supplies last. The masks were created and donated by the Hanes Corporation in partnership with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the American Water Works Association (AWWA), the Rural Water Association of Utah (RWAU), and the UTWARN.

Wastewater and drinking water workers are essential workers who have been required to work through the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks are being donated in an effort to keep these workers safe.

