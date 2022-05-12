SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – USANA Kids Eat, an organization that hand delivers meals to children living below the poverty line on a weekly basis, is reaching out to members of the community to help stamp out hunger on “National Stamp Out Hunger Day” on May 14 by donating money and time to support food-insecure kids in Utah.

According to USANA Kids Eat, one in seven children are facing insufficient or no food every day. The organization is working to change that statistic for the better by delivering roughly 8,750 meals weekly to kids throughout five Salt Lake school districts.

“With the help of many Utahns, we have made great strides in bringing meals to food-insecure kids in several school districts, but when one in seven Utah kids doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from, it breaks your heart,” said Michelle Benedict, USANA Kids Eat director. “Utahns are wonderful to rally around such causes, and we see many Utahns joining the effort to help and donate until we eradicate food insufficiency in our own state.”

All donations made to USANA Kids Eat go directly towards providing food for kids.

“USANA Health Sciences, a worldwide health and nutrition company, covers USANA Kids Eat’s administration costs, so 100 percent of donations go to providing food for kids, which donors greatly appreciate,” Benedict said. “Working on the front lines, we meet resilient kids in this state, and it is heartwarming to see their appreciation for a food bag that will provide seven meals through the weekend until they’re back to school on Monday.”

With 76 schools and organizations along the Wasatch Front to serve and over 110,100 meals already delivered this year, the organization is in need of volunteer drivers and assistants.

“A second delivery truck is arriving soon, and we need drivers and assistants to help deliver food bags to schools this fall,” she said. “Volunteers can sign up on our website to be available one just day a week to help us get food bags to the schools starting in August for the new school year.”

USANA Kids Eat has stood by its motto, “No child should ever go hungry” since its founding in 2012. Throughout the years, the organization has donated more than $25 million to 44 countries around the world to provide over 61 million meals.