OREM, Utah (ABC4) – University Place, the 120-acre single-story shopping mall located at 575 E University Parkway in Orem, is excited to announce the grand opening of four new stores. The development that offers an array of restaurants and upscale shops will be adding couture wedding gowns, customizable men’s rings, a quaint café, and gourmet coffee to its list of offerings.

“Many of these stores and restaurants are ‘firsts’ — either their ‘first’ in the market or their ‘first’ brick and mortar store, where shoppers can go in and actually try things on for themselves,” said Randy Woodbury, president and CEO of Woodbury Corporation. “Whether you are getting married or getting a bite to eat with friends, University Place is the place to bring people together and meet those needs.”

Frankie Jane Couture Bridal, located below the Exton Apartments facing The Orchard, is now the first couture bridal store in Utah County. The shop, operated by mother-daughter duo Tatum Knell and Holly Smith, introduced six new wedding dress designers to the market upon its opening in University Place. The family-owned business proudly promotes “Be unforgettable, be unique, and most importantly still be you!”

Manly Bands, located in the middle of the shopping center across from Carter’s and Cotton On, is one of the most popular online wedding band brands for men’s first-ever physical store. The company, on a mission to make the coolest, best-fitting men’s rings, offers over 250 unique styles using non-traditional materials like dinosaur bones, meteorites, and authentic Jack Daniel’s whiskey barrels. Along with a one-of-a-kind product, Manly Bands is known for its outstanding treatment of employees, earning a spot on the Inc. 500 Best Places to Work list.

Chubby’s Neighborhood Café, located at The Village, near Cinemark Theater and by the new Red Tacos, is the chain’s seventh location, each family-owned and operated. The franchise has become known for fresh flavors, a casual atmosphere, and exceptional customer service. The cuisine offered includes American favorites with an added southern tang.

James & Joan Coffee Co., located on the west side of The Orchard on Park Ave at The Exton, is the first third-wave coffee shop in Utah County. The coffee joint is proud to serve customers ethically sourced, high-quality crafted coffee as well as other drink items and a food menu with offerings like locally sourced avocado toast.