OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem Police admit they “failed to notify Alpine School District in a timely manner” that a junior high teacher was under investigation for enticing a minor and possession of child pornography.



That teacher, 32-year-old Andrew Walsh, was in school as a teacher at Orem Junior High for the first four days of school. He was arrested Monday, Aug. 22.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal wrote:

“We want to make you aware that a faculty member is currently being investigated by law enforcement. As soon as we were notified of the teacher’s arrest he was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. As far as we know, none of the allegations involve any of our students. We are cooperating with law enforcement regarding their investigation. Even though he was new to our school, the impact will still be felt by some students. News of this nature can be a concern, therefore we have supports available at school including counselors. Thank you for your understanding at this time.”

Orem Police Lieutenant Nick Thomas sent ABC4 this statement:

“After a review of the recent arrest of a school teacher for enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography, it came to light that our agency failed to notify Alpine School District in a timely manner. Our agency is closely examining our procedures in order to insure administrators are made aware of any incidents involving active employees as soon as possible. We look forward to our continued collaborative relationship with the Alpine School District in order to keep our schools safe and productive.”