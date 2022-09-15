OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person.

OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m.

The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search and Rescue have been searching for him on the mountain near that location since then but have had no luck in locating him.

If you have seen Mark Crowder or have any information on his whereabouts, you are advised to contact OPD at (801) 229-7070.