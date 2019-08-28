Orem police looking for suspected shooter

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Orem Police Department is looking for a suspected shooter after reported shots fired.

Police said they received a call at 4:30 p.m. about the incident.

The shots were heard near the parking garage of Promenade Place but police said they arrived to find casings and nothing else.

There were no injuries or no reports from hospitals of injured patients, according to police.

Police are still investigating to find out what actually happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7066.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

