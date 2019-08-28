Newsfore Opt-In Form

Orem police looking for suspected shooter

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Orem Police Department is looking for a suspected shooter after reported shots fired.

Police said they received a call at 4:30 p.m. about the incident.

The shots were heard near the parking garage of Promenade Place but police said they arrived to find casings and nothing else.

There were no injuries or no reports from hospitals of injured patients, according to police.

Police are still investigating to find out what actually happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7066.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

China: Costco opens to huge crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "China: Costco opens to huge crowds"

**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference"

Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need"

Shots fired caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shots fired caught on camera"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS