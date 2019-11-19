OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are asking residents in Orem and surrounding areas to keep an eye out for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Patton “Soyer” Graves walked away from a behavioral hospital on Sunday with a 15-year-old runaway who may still be in his company.
Soyer is 4’10” 95 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He has a scar above his right eye and a hoop nose ring.
If you have any information regarding where one or both of them might be, you’re asked to contact Orem police at 801-229-7070.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Orem police looking for boy who ran away from behavioral hospital
- Weight of the Call: First Responders in Crisis
- Utah’s top 10 most stolen vehicles: Did yours make the list?
- Police ask driver, witnesses to come forward after deadly hit-and-run crash
- Smoldering fire may have caused second abandoned house to burn