Orem mayor under scrutiny over ‘irregularities’ regarding city retirement account

OREM CITY (ABC4 News) – Orem City Council revealed Mayor Richard Brunst is under investigation for “irregularities” regarding his city retirement account.

Photo: City of Orem

Orem City Council said the irregularities were discovered during the regular course of business and included “alteration of dates associated with his own signature and the signatures of city employees, the submission of the same signed forms for multiple reimbursement requests, and the submission of requests for reimbursement more frequently than the retirement plan permits.”

The discrepancies were reported to the city council.

The city council has reviewed the transactions “is in the process of determining the appropriate course of action,” it said in a statement released Thursday.

