SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — An Orem man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after authorities say he was arrested Tuesday with more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine in his possession, along with several guns.

Rogelio Ibarra-Garcia, 31, is charged with 14 felony counts, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Utah County. Per the charging documents, the street value of the drugs was estimated to be nearly $140,000.

While Ibarra-Garcia is facing a single count of second-degree drug possession with the intent to distribute, he is also charged with child endangerment, pattern of unlawful activity, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and five counts of third-degree illegal gun possession and related obstruction of justice.

According to the court documents, Ibarra-Garcia was the target of an investigation that resulted in the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving a search warrant at a home on the 500 block of North Monterey Drive in Orem.

Inside the residence, the detectives detained Ibarra-Garcia and found 15.2 pounds of methamphetamine in his truck along with a digital scale.

A small amount of meth was also found in a bag on the kitchen counter, the documents said, within reach of a 9-year-old child who lives in the home. Additionally, investigators found a dirt bike that had been reported stolen out in Orem.

Ten of the charges facing Ibarra-Garcia stem from five guns found at another home connected to his alleged associates. According to the documents, he allegedly asked a 17-year-old boy to look after his firearms, thereby committing obstruction of justice.

For the single count of second-degree possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, Ibarra-Garcia faces up to 15 years in prison.

Per jail records, Ibarra-Garcia remains in custody at the Utah County Jail.