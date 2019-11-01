‘Operation Underground Railroad’ annual gala returns Nov. 2

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Operation Underground Railroad is hosting its annual O.U.R Gala on November 2nd at the Salt Lake City Marriott, 75 S. West Temple.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. with dinner and a program at 7 p.m.

O.U.R. is a team of experts in extraction operations and in anti-child trafficking efforts to bring an end to child slavery. O.U.R.’s Ops Team consists of former CIA, past and current law enforcement, and highly skilled operatives that lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts.

These operations are always in conjunction with law enforcement throughout the world.