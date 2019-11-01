‘Operation Underground Railroad’ annual gala returns Nov. 2

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Operation Underground Railroad is hosting its annual O.U.R Gala on November 2nd at the Salt Lake City Marriott, 75 S. West Temple.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. with dinner and a program at 7 p.m.

O.U.R. is a team of experts in extraction operations and in anti-child trafficking efforts to bring an end to child slavery. O.U.R.’s Ops Team consists of former CIA, past and current law enforcement, and highly skilled operatives that lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts.

These operations are always in conjunction with law enforcement throughout the world.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

WATCH: Boy caught on camera filling empty candy bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Boy caught on camera filling empty candy bowl"

McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys"

UPS Hiring Seasonal Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring Seasonal Help"

Stronger beer now in Utah stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stronger beer now in Utah stores"

Dying Alone: An LGBTQ Crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dying Alone: An LGBTQ Crisis"

4th grader Jazz fans dress up as Donovan Mitchell's...SHOE for Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th grader Jazz fans dress up as Donovan Mitchell's...SHOE for Halloween"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories