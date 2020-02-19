Opening statements begin in Cox civil trial

TACOMA, Wash. (ABC4 News) – Opening statements began Tuesday in a lawsuit brought forward by the Cox family against Washington State.

The civil case was brought forward by the children’s grandparents Charles and Judy Cox in 2012. It was thrown out but revived by the 9th Circut Court of Appeals in 2015.

The courtroom was filled with the Cox family as the opening statements began Tuesday in the civil trial.

“I want to introduce you to two boys. This is Braden Powell, that’s his best friend. His brother Charlie,” said Tedd Buck, the Cox family attorney.

7-year-old Charlie and 5-year-old Bradon, the children of Susan Cox Powell, were brought to the home of Josh Powell in 2012 by a Washington State caseworker. This all happening while Powell was under suspension for Susan’s disappearance.

Buck said, “They delivered the boys to a house where he was able to take the boys away from the supervisor, slammed the door in the supervisor’s face.”

Police reports state Powell attacked the boys, lighting the boys and home on fire. All three died that day.

Lori Kooiman argued during the state’s opening statement, “Listen to the evidence, in this case, sift through it and look at it, reasonably and logically and not allow it to be clouded by the brutal nature of these murders.”

Cox family lawyers say the state failed at their obligation to keep the boys safe.

“The state has allowed an environment where not caring about the safety of children is acceptable,” Buck added.

But Kooiman argued, “The department cannot use limitation of visitation as a sanction if they’re not happy with the way a parent is acting during a visitation. The only authority to limit visitation is a court.”

The Cox family is asking for $5 million for every minute the two boys had to suffer. The trail is expected to last four weeks.

