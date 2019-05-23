Newsfore Opt-In Form

Open house dates announced for two temples in South America

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday the open house dates, as well as dedication and rededication dates for the Asunción Paraguay and Arequipa Peru Temples.

The Asunción Paraguay Temple was closed in October of 2017 for renovations. The open house will run from October 12 through the 19th of this year.

The rededication of the temple will take place Sunday, November 3rd, 2019.

Construction on the Arequipa Peru Temple is wrapping up. The construction of this temple was announced in October of 2012 at General Conference.

The open house runs from November 15th through November 30th of this year. The temple will then be dedicated on Sunday, December 15th of 2019. The Arequipa Peru Temple will be the third in the nation of Peru. Groundbreaking for the fourth, Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple, takes place on June 8th, 2019.

