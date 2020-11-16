Only on ABC4: Congressman-elect Burgess Owens makes first public comments since victory

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman-elect Burgess Owens made his first public comments since his victory over incumbent McAdams in Utah’s 5th Congressional District on Monday.

This follows the latest update from the Salt Lake County elections office.

Representative McAdams congratulated Burgess Owens and conceded the 4th District race in a virtual press conference Monday.

The race was highly contested and gained widespread attention throughout Utah and the nation.

MORE NEWS: