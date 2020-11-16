Only on ABC4: Congressman-elect Burgess Owens makes first public comments since victory

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman-elect Burgess Owens made his first public comments since his victory over incumbent McAdams in Utah’s 5th Congressional District on Monday.

This follows the latest update from the Salt Lake County elections office.

Representative McAdams congratulated Burgess Owens and conceded the 4th District race in a virtual press conference Monday.

The race was highly contested and gained widespread attention throughout Utah and the nation.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...