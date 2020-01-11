Only on 4: Trooper nearly hit talks about crash

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amazing video from a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s body camera in Layton shows the moments after a crash on I-15 where a car slammed into a troopers patrol car, narrowly missing the trooper on the road.

Friday evening Trooper Jarom Olsen is all smiles.

“I was just lucky enough, two-feet more and it would have been my legs. So, I’m glad I’m still upright and walking,” he tells ABC4 News Jason Nguyen.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

On the body camera footage, you can hear Trp. Olsen on the radio says “My vehicle has been hit.”

“It just happened fast,” he says. “I called out on the radio, “officer involved.”

The trooper was there to help his partners who were working on a crash in the HOV lanes. At the time he was grabbing flares out of his trunk.

“I look to the right there is a car that came and hit my vehicle about two feet from my legs – and pushed my car almost into the wall as I ran backwards,” says Trp. Olsen. “No one was injured thankfully. It could have been much worse.”

Layton Police took over the crash. Officers charged the driver with negligent collision and failure to slow down when approaching emergency vehicles, which is apart of the move over law.

“We do have bright lights,” Trp. Olsen adds. “They are pretty obvious, we want everyone to just get over.”

Troopers say you can face a mandatory court appearance and a fine up to $670 if you’re caught not moving over.

