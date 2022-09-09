SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In honor of suicide prevention month, ABC4 sat down with Brandy Vega, the founder of Good Deed Revolution and producer of “Live LIVE Suicide Prevention,” an event set to take place Sept. 10.

The Live LIVE event, scheduled to stream over the Internet on Saturday to a combined audience of over 100,000,000 is said to be “delivering hope, help and entertainment to those struggling with mental health, suicide, trauma and addiction.”

The first of many to come, Live LIVE will be an annual, first-of-its-kind event to shed light on some of “the biggest global issued facing people using today’s technology.”

This two-hour show will include several short segments with different guest speakers.

As noted by representatives, Live LIVE is so much more than just awareness, it has been created to provide solutions, education and engagement to those who need it most.