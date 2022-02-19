UPDATE: Doctors report victim in double-crime-scene shooting incident sustained minor cuts only

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has reported that he victim has been released from the hospital. Doctors confirmed that the injuries he sustained were caused by cuts which endured from glass breaking during the incident, not gun shots.

ORIGINAL STORY: ONGOING INVESTIGATION: Man in serious condition following double-crime-scene shooting

Feb. 19, 2022 / 7:56 PM MST

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is currently investigating a double-crime-scene shooting which occurred on Feb. 19 around 5:30 p.m.

SLCPD was dispatched to the area of 25 North Redwood Road on reports of a man with a shooting-related injury.

After arriving on scene, both officers and medical personnel located the victim still in his vehicle.

The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The two crime scenes associated with this event are at the area of North Temple and North Cornell and the other at 1530 West North Temple.

Based on officers’ initial findings, it appears that both the suspect, or suspects, and the victim were in their vehicles when the shooting occurred. Whether they were driving or not has yet to be determined.

An investigation of the shooting remains ongoing, and officers are working to conclude the circumstances that led up to the incident as well as identify one or multiple suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-31030.

This is a developing story, and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.