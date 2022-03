SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car was totaled this morning following a two-vehicle rollover crash.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department were dispatched to the area of 500 South 200 West at 6:57 a.m.

One of the drivers involved was treated on the scene for minor injuries, while neither of the drivers were transported to the hospital.

The crash caused minor impacts to traffic.

At this time, the cause of the crash remains unknown, and an investigation is currently ongoing.