DEVELOPING: Shooting at South Salt Lake Maverik station, one injured

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been shot at a gas station in South Salt Lake, Friday.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at a Maverik gas station in the area of 3200 South West Temple just after 6:30 a.m.





The Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center, otherwise known as VECC, tells ABC4 one person has been injured in the shooting. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Information about a possible suspect and what may have led to the incident is currently unknown.

