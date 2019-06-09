Newsfore Opt-In Form

UFA firefighter/paramedic seriously injured after being struck by car while responding to call

News

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian crash Sunday afternoon in Millcreek.

Unified Fire Authority spokesman Keith Garner said a man in his late 30s was walking near 7901 East Millcreek Canyon road around 12:45 p.m.

Garner said the man was headed east up the canyon when he was struck by a motorist. The man was with others but none of them actually witnessed what happened, Garner said.

The man was transported in critical-serious condition with hip and leg injuries. He is expected to survive.

The details of the crash are still under investigation.

What others are clicking on:

Lovingly, a family raises an intersex child – again

Firefighters execute adorable duckling rescue

Unsecured mattress causes multi-car crash, major delays on I-15

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TV Schedule

Don't Miss

ABC4 Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS