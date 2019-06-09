UFA firefighter/paramedic seriously injured after being struck by car while responding to call

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian crash Sunday afternoon in Millcreek.

Unified Fire Authority spokesman Keith Garner said a man in his late 30s was walking near 7901 East Millcreek Canyon road around 12:45 p.m.

Garner said the man was headed east up the canyon when he was struck by a motorist. The man was with others but none of them actually witnessed what happened, Garner said.

The man was transported in critical-serious condition with hip and leg injuries. He is expected to survive.

The details of the crash are still under investigation.

