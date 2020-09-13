One person killed in a suspected drive-by shooting in Layton

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – Layton Police Department stayed late into the night investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left one person dead.

According to Sgt. Eric Smith with Layton Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying outside on the street.

A call of shots fired brought them to the intersection of Golden Avenue and Church Street just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“Indications are it was a drive-by shooting,” said Sgt. Smith to ABC4 News.

Police said first responders transported the victim in the shooting, a man in his 30s, to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police believed the suspect in the shooting fired multiple shots, but they were not ready to release more information Saturday night.

It was still very much an active investigation, according to Police. “Our investigation unit will be actively trying to run down some leads and identify suspects,” said Sgt. Smith.

Police asking anyone in the public who has information regarding what happened to call Layton Police Department: 801-497-8300.