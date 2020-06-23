One person in critical condition after shooting in West Valley, suspect still at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Monday.

Roxeanne Vainuku with the West Valley Police Department said the incident happened at 7:10 p.m. near 1330 West 3300 South in West Valley City.

Vainuku said the 36-year-old victim had an altercation with the suspect who shot the victim in the back and fled the scene on foot.

The victim and suspect reportedly knew each other. The suspect is still at large but no suspect description has been released yet.

ABC4’s Jason Nguyen was on the scene of the incident.