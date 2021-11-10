One person dead after motorcycle collides with car in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4)- A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car in Murray Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the motorcyclist, a male in his 20s, was traveling southbound on 900 East around 2 p.m. when a passenger car got in front of them while making a left-hand turn onto Vine Street, causing the crash.

The motorcyclist had CPR performed on them but he was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the passenger vehicle received minor injuries and was treated by medical personnel.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.