One man seriously injured as bomb squad investigates suspicious home in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. (ABC4) — First responders tell ABC4 News they are still trying to figure out what happened at a suspicious home Saturday evening.

A large police presence surrounded the same house where, as we previously reported, the now incarcerated Ryan McManigal stashed 20 pounds of explosive materials.

The South Jordan Fire Department said they received a call about a structure fire around 4 p.m. When they arrived that is not what they saw; instead, they saw a middle-aged man suffering from life-threatening injuries to his legs.

“We did evacuate I believe it was three homes adjacent to the structure,” said South Jordan Fire Department’s Chief Deputy Ryan Lessner.

It was a change of pace this time for first responders in South Jordan. Previously there were 600 homes evacuated near this address on West Snow Moon Place.

“We did request for South Jordan PD as well as the bomb squad as a result of the incident that occurred back in July at the same address,” said Lessner.

First Responders arrived tonight on scene to the same home where McManigal had stored explosives. Lessner said that brought added stress to the situation.

“We did have information from dispatch it was the same address so obviously heightened our situational awareness as our crews responded,” said Lessner.

The man injured was flown to the University of Utah with life-threatening injuries. McManigal’s home was now visited twice by the bomb squad.

First responders said they will be on scene through Saturday night. Once the bomb squad clears the area, evacuees will be allowed back to their homes.

