One man injured in BYU chemical lab explosion

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – One man was transported to the hospital after a chemical explosion at Brigham Young University Wednesday.

Provo fire responded to the explotion in a lab in the Clyde building and fire official say the fire was contained within the lab.

Courtesy: Provo fire and rescue

The victim of the explosion was decontaminated before he was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital, according to fire officials.

No other injuries were reported as result of this incident.