One man in critical after shooting in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in West Jordan.

Sergeant Holt of the West Jordan Police Department said they responded to reports of shots fired near 2700 West and 4700 South.

The incident happened when a man asked for a ride from another to a home in West Jordan, where Sgt. Holt said neither of them lived.

When they got to the home, Sgt. Holt said the driver started accusing the passenger of stealing his property that was in the back of the car but the passenger denied which resulted in an argument.

The driver reportedly got frustrated and pulled out a gun and shot the passenger in the yard of the West Jordan home they had driven to.

Sgt. Holt said the driver then got into his car and fled the scene.

The driver and passenger are believed to know each other but the extent of their relationship is unknown at this time.

The passenger sustained a gunshot wound to his head, according to Sgt. Holt and asked someone in the West Jordan home take him to the hospital.

The person dropped the passenger off at the hospital and drove away, according to Sgt. Holt.

Sgt. Holt says they have identified the suspect in the shooting but he has not yet been arrested.

This is an issolated incident according to Sgt. Holt and is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

What others are reading: