One man dead after rollover crash in Eureka County

EUREKA COUNTY, Nevada (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after a rollover crash on US 50 Saturday morning.

Jesse J. Watts, with the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, says the Eureka County Communications Center was notified of a vehicle crash, on US 50 near Mile Marker 35 in Eureka County around 2:51 a.m. Saturday morning.

Watts says the preliminary investigation shows the driver, left his lane of travel, overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll several times.

Eureka County Sheriff’s Office

The solo driver of the vehicle has been identified by police as Harold “Matthew” Long, 52 of Eureka, Nevada and was pronounced deceased on scene, officials say.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation. Deputies from the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the coroner’s investigation.

