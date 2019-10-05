One man dead after rollover crash in Eureka County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eureka County Sheriff’s Office

EUREKA COUNTY, Nevada (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after a rollover crash on US 50 Saturday morning.

Jesse J. Watts, with the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, says the Eureka County Communications Center was notified of a vehicle crash, on US 50 near Mile Marker 35 in Eureka County around 2:51 a.m. Saturday morning.

Watts says the preliminary investigation shows the driver, left his lane of travel, overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll several times.

  • Eureka County Sheriff’s Office

The solo driver of the vehicle has been identified by police as Harold “Matthew” Long, 52 of Eureka, Nevada and was pronounced deceased on scene, officials say.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation. Deputies from the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the coroner’s investigation.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

4 homeless men killed in New York City

Thumbnail for the video titled "4 homeless men killed in New York City"

Matt Sandusky shares his story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Matt Sandusky shares his story"

Kanye West to bring ‘Sunday Service’ to Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kanye West to bring ‘Sunday Service’ to Utah"

Public records lawsuit heard in Utah Supreme Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public records lawsuit heard in Utah Supreme Court"

Comments made by Elder Oaks concern transgender community ahead of General Conference (4 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comments made by Elder Oaks concern transgender community ahead of General Conference (4 p.m.)"

Seniors on Social Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seniors on Social Security"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories