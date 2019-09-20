TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in Tremonton.
The crash happened at about 12:10 p.m., according to officials.
No other details were readily available at this time.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
What others are reading:
- Ohio senator pushes for protections for Amazon drivers
- The Walk to Defeat ALS happening tomorrow at Sugar House Park
- The Justice Files: Mom who killed daughter claims punishment extreme
- One killed, another injured in Tremonton crash
- Thousands of young protestors gather in DC demanding action on climate change