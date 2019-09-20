One killed, another injured in Tremonton crash

Breaking News
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in Tremonton.

The crash happened at about 12:10 p.m., according to officials.

No other details were readily available at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

