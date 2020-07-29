One killed, 5 others critically injured after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6

SHEEP CREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead, and five other injured after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The crash reportedly happened at Mile Marker 193 on US-6 near Sheep Creek.

Lt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol said that a total of 5 vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles was a semi-double tanker.

Two people were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, and another three people were taken by ambulance, according to UHP.

UHP said eastbound traffic is being rerouted through Thistle Junction to US-89, and they are still working to reroute westbound traffic.