TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A shooting leaves a 26-year-old man in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect.
It happened at the Callaway Apartments in Taylorsville.
Police say they do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details are available.
What others are clicking on:
- One injured, suspect at large in shooting
- Jerrick Harding scores 44 points to become Weber State’s all-time leading scorer
- Branden Carlson blocks eight shots as Utes beat Stanford in overtime, 64-56
- Childs, Toolson lead BYU to 85-54 blowout win over Portland
- Utahns plead for help on capitol hill regarding the rising cost of insulin