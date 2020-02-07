One injured, suspect at large in shooting

by: Josh Atkins

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A shooting leaves a 26-year-old man in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect.

It happened at the Callaway Apartments in Taylorsville.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details are available.

