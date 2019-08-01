One injured in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of 400 S. Redwood Road on the report of shots fired.

Salt Lake City police said a male victim was shot in the stomach, and he is expected to survive.

Police said they are unsure if this shooting is related to another drive-by that occurred earlier in the afternoon that injured two teenage boys.

“We haven’t connected anything for sure yet,” said SLCPD Lt. Jenn Diederich.

Lt. Diederich said the shooting may be gang-related.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: