One in custody following police chase in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect is in custody after she took police on a chase in Cache County.

Cache County deputies said they were working an assignment in Wellsville area when they spotted a vehicle involved in an aggravated offense from Logan City.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop but they said the 2012 Silver VW Jetta with no license plates fled south on Highway 89/91 towards Brigham City.

During the chase, the vehicle hit several construction barrels in the Wellsville area and deputies said the suspect vehicle reached speeds between 80 and 100 miles per hour.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers spiked the vehicle at the break checkpoint once the vehicle started out of the canyon.

The suspect vehicle reportedly maintained control and traveled about a quarter of a mile before pulling to the side of the road.

A Cache County deputy used his vehicle to block the driver from leaving the car. The passenger, however, left the vehicle, jumped the guard rail and was running north through the Gold Course area.

Brigham City police and K9s are still searching for the passenger, according to deputies.

The female driver was taken into custody. Deputies said she will be transported back to Logan City Police for interview and case investigation.

Deputies said they do not know the age of the passenger that fled the scene.

This case is still being investigated by several agencies.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

