One in custody after SWAT responds to domestic violence call

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is in custody after SWAT responded to a domestic violence incident in Ephraim Wednesday.

Officers with the Ephraim City Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident in the area of Center Street and 200 West.

When officers arrived on the scene, the lights in the residence were turned off. Deputies with the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office responded to help. Officers tried to contact the people inside, but there was no answer.

Police said the victim who called 911 indicated that she was possibly being held against her will.

Investigators said the suspect involved in the incident has a lengthy and violent criminal history, with a history of domestic violence, and they believed that firearms were inside the residence.



Due to the nature of the situation and for the safety of the victim, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was contacted and responded. SWAT contained the residence and successfully made contact with both the suspect and the victim.

They were both taken into custody without any further incident. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of seven firearms. The victim was interviewed and released. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Sanpete County Jail.



If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help. Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: