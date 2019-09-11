One dead, Wellington City officer on leave following shooting

CARBON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – One person was shot and killed by police in Carbon County Tuesday evening.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting which involved a Wellington City police officer happened around 7 p.m.

The person killed was only described as a “male subject.”

Carbon County officials said the officer, who was not harmed in the incident, was placed on administrative leave per Wellington City policy.

A multi-agency team led by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Price City Police Department, Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

