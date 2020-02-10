One dead, three others injured in crash

News

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – A crash involving three cars leaves one dead and three injured.

The crash happened Sunday night between 100 North and Center Street. The crash shut down Main Street for a few hours.

The road is back open on Monday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Rural county commissioners say emergency medical services are in need of rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural county commissioners say emergency medical services are in need of rescue"

The top legislative priorities of Alliance for a Better Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "The top legislative priorities of Alliance for a Better Utah"

Former Fresno airport workers say a viral video cost them their jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Fresno airport workers say a viral video cost them their jobs"

Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche control"

'Today marks a significant step in fulfilling' commitment to justice

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Today marks a significant step in fulfilling' commitment to justice"

Federal officials remain vigilant of further threats to Hispanics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal officials remain vigilant of further threats to Hispanics"
More Video News

Don't Miss