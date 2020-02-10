One dead, three others injured in crash

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – A crash involving three cars leaves one dead and three injured.
The crash happened Sunday night between 100 North and Center Street. The crash shut down Main Street for a few hours.
The road is back open on Monday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
