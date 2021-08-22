28-year-old woman dies in head-on collision in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person has died and another person seriously injured in a head-on crash in Sandy Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Clay Swenson, Sandy City Police, a driver was headed west on 9400 South when he entered the east bound lanes near 1700 East and collided head on with another car.

The 28-year-old female driver in the second car was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the westbound car was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is still active as of 7:30 pm and is expected to have travel delays for a few hours.

*Traffic Alert* Eastbound traffic on 9400 S will be shut down from 1700 E to 1780 E for the next several hours while a fatal crash is investigated. Please avoid the area. — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) August 23, 2021

