One dead following crash in Hooper

News
Posted: / Updated:
police_lights__.jpg

HOOPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after a crash in Weber County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 4600 South 5900 West in Hooper.

Weber County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash involved a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer and a pickup truck.

Deputies said while on their way to the scene, they learned that the driver of the pickup truck had died.

Officials did not give any more details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but they said it is still under investigation.

Officials did not release any identifying information about the people involved in the crash.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence"

How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?"

Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries"

Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories