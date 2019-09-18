One dead following crash in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after a crash in Weber County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 4600 South 5900 West in Hooper.

Weber County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash involved a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer and a pickup truck.

Deputies said while on their way to the scene, they learned that the driver of the pickup truck had died.

Officials did not give any more details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but they said it is still under investigation.

Officials did not release any identifying information about the people involved in the crash.

