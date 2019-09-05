One dead after car rear ends stalled semi trailer on I-15

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on northbound I-15. According to Utah State Police on twitter a semi truck was stalled in a lane on northbound I-15 near 14800 South when a Nissan Sentra rear ended the truck’s trailer. UHP says the driver was likely driving at near normal freeway speeds. The driver of the car did not survive the crash. It is unknown at this time why the semi was stalled in lanes of traffic.

The driver of the car is not being identified at this time.

Several lanes are blocked off as UHP continues to investigate and clear the accident. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and exercise patience if they must drive through the area.