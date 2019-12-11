One dead, another injured after crash near Utah – Colorado border

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday.

The crash happened at 9:11 a.m. on I-70 about 7 miles from the Colorado/ Utah state line, according to Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Troopers said a white Chevrolet Malibu with Utah plates and two male occupants were traveling eastbound when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and then overcorrected.

The vehicle reportedly crossed both eastbound lanes of travel and ran off the road to the right.

The vehicle, according to troopers, then slid down an embankment and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its top.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

One of the male occupants was ejected during the crash and died on the scene while the other was transported to a hospital in Grand Junction, Colo. with minor injuries.

Troopers suspect speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. The identities of people involved in the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. updates will be posted as they become available.

