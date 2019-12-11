Live Now
Watch 4pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

One dead, another injured after crash near Utah – Colorado border

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday.

The crash happened at 9:11 a.m. on I-70 about 7 miles from the Colorado/ Utah state line, according to Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Troopers said a white Chevrolet Malibu with Utah plates and two male occupants were traveling eastbound when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and then overcorrected.

The vehicle reportedly crossed both eastbound lanes of travel and ran off the road to the right.

The vehicle, according to troopers, then slid down an embankment and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its top.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

One of the male occupants was ejected during the crash and died on the scene while the other was transported to a hospital in Grand Junction, Colo. with minor injuries.

Troopers suspect speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. The identities of people involved in the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

VIDEO: Small plane crash lands on north Phoenix street with two on board

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: Small plane crash lands on north Phoenix street with two on board"

Woman’s naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman’s naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors"

Disney inspired Christmas lights show in Far East El Paso goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney inspired Christmas lights show in Far East El Paso goes viral"

Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons in Las Vegas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons in Las Vegas"

Two teens in custody following armed robbery in Riverton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two teens in custody following armed robbery in Riverton"

Behind the Badge: Salt Lake City firefighters sacrifice their holidays to protect lives and property

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind the Badge: Salt Lake City firefighters sacrifice their holidays to protect lives and property"
More Video News

Don't Miss