ROY, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after being struck by a FrontRunner train in Roy on Wednesday morning.

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says the fatal incident happened near the area of 2300 North in Clinton around 5:20 a.m.

UTA says the individual was in a restricted area when they were struck by the train. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Emergency responders are at the scene.

Passengers riding FrontRunner should expect major delays traveling northbound from Roy, southbound from Clearfield and southbound from Layton to Woods Cross.

A bus bridge is currently in place taking passengers from Roy to Clearfield.

No details on what caused the accident at this time as authorities are still investigating the deadly incident.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.